The Duchess of Cambridge Cleverly Conceals Her Baby Bump During a Day With Children

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, but she gave us only the tiniest peek at her growing baby bump. Covering up in a chic cream coat that she first debuted when she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate met with children before hearing some of the personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity, which provides childcare, family support and out-reach services in the local area.

It's been a busy time for the duchess, who is back to her royal duties after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in the early stages of her third pregnancy. We last saw her at the Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 12. A few weeks ago, Kate revealed that she was now feeling well enough to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School, and she recently stunned everyone in a gorgeous lace-sleeved dress at a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

