The Duchess of Cambridge Says She's Rediscovering the Joy of Nature Thanks to George and Charlotte

Two days after the Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, she put her tiara and diamonds back in the vault to visit the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday. During a gala reception, the royal — who is a patron of the museum — helped unveil the new blue whale skeleton, Hope, which will replace Dippy the dinosaur as the centrepiece of the revamped atrium. Looking like a modern-day princess in her blue dress and shorter hairstyle, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't help but gush about her little ones as she took to the stage. "Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child and being inspired with a love of nature," she told the crowd. "And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who are coming here, and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you." See more from her latest outing below.