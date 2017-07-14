 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Duchess of Cambridge Says She's Rediscovering the Joy of Nature Thanks to George and Charlotte
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
British Celebrities
The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Duchess of Cambridge Says She's Rediscovering the Joy of Nature Thanks to George and Charlotte

Two days after the Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, she put her tiara and diamonds back in the vault to visit the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday. During a gala reception, the royal — who is a patron of the museum — helped unveil the new blue whale skeleton, Hope, which will replace Dippy the dinosaur as the centrepiece of the revamped atrium. Looking like a modern-day princess in her blue dress and shorter hairstyle, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't help but gush about her little ones as she took to the stage. "Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child and being inspired with a love of nature," she told the crowd. "And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who are coming here, and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you." See more from her latest outing below.

Related
Why You Should Stop Calling The Duchess of Cambridge "Princess Catherine"

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Romper
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
What Is CBD Oil Like?
Alternative Medicine
I Took CBD Oil For 7 Days For Anxiety — Here's What Happened
by Dominique Astorino
How Does Kate Middleton Clean Her Face?
The Royals
The Key to the Duchess of Cambridge's Glowing Skin Is Simpler Than You May Think
by Victoria Messina
Photos of Matt Smith and Lily James Together
British Celebrities
We Melt Every Time Matt Smith Looks at Lily James
by Gemma Cartwright
Princess Diana's Nickname For Prince William
The Royals
Princess Diana's Nickname For William Shows What a Fun and Loving Mum She Was
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds