 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Duchess of Cambridge Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
Harry Styles
So, Harry Styles May or May Not Have Written a Song About a Girl He Met on a Blind Date

Kate Middleton PSA About Children's Hospice Week 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off Children's Hospice Week by recording a PSA for an organisation near to her heart. As a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte praised the work of the staff and volunteers who support families of children with life-threatening conditions. "The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference," she said. Ed Sheeran, who is also a supporter of the cause, even lent his song "Lego House" for the PSA.

Related
How the Duchess of Cambridge Could Take On One of Diana's Most Iconic Roles

The moving video is just the latest thing Kate has done this year to support good causes. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the wedding of sister Pippa on May 20, has been an extremely passionate advocate for mental health awareness. In addition to supporting Heads Together, her initiative with Prince Harry and Prince William, at the London Marathon in April, she also sat down with the two royals for an honest discussion about their mother's death and the affects it had on them as children.
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Who Invented Beer? (Video)
POPSUGAR Rush
Love Beer? You Can Thank Women For That
by Natalie Rivera
What Will William and Harry Do When Prince Philip Retires?
The Royals
The Queen Reportedly Wants Harry and William to Do Less "Soul-Baring" to the Press
by Kelsie Gibson
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Delights Kids by Launching a Giant Catapult From Buckingham Palace
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Funeral Details
The Royals
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
The Royals
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym
by Dominique Astorino
Prince William Wanted to Give Diana Her Princess Title Back
The Royals
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Rose Wine Doughnuts
Doughnuts
Rosé All Day With These Wine-Flavoured Doughnuts
by Brandi Milloy
Prince William Being Sweet to Kate Middleton Pictures
The Royals
All the Times William Was Prince Charming . . . and Prince Cheeky
by Marcia Moody
Prince William Visiting Kids in the Hospital May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Makes a Young Cancer Patient Laugh During Her Chemotherapy
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Pictures of Kate Middleton in 2017
The Royals
Proof That the Duchess of Cambridge Is Having a Pretty Flawless Year
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds