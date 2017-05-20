Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Duchess of Cambridge Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning ceremony. In addition to Pippa's gorgeous dress and her sweet moments with her new husband, we also couldn't get enough of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two served as page boy and flower girl along with a few other adorable little ones, and the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to be tasked with keeping them all on their best behaviour. Kate rounded the kids up before the ceremony, but just as they were approaching the priest at the door, she hilariously made sure to shush them. She might not have been Pippa's maid of honour, but Kate still definitely made sure everything went smoothly.