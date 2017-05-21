 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 23  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in Berkshire on Saturday, and naturally, one of the esteemed guests was her older sister, Kate. While the duchess opted out of a traditional matron of honour role — reports said she didn't want to "upstage her sister" on the big day — she did fulfil sweet sisterly wedding duties, like tending to the bride's Giles Deacon gown, fixing her veil, and wrangling all the tiny page boys and flower girls, including her own two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Related
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding

Pippa's ceremony comes just over six years after she became the breakout star at Kate's royal wedding to Prince William. Kate's appearance instantly reminded us of Pippa's back in 2011 — of course, Kate's beautiful rose-coloured Alexander McQueen look doesn't quite rival Pippa's curve-hugging bridesmaid gown, but her loving looks and doting interactions are definitely the same. From arriving in style with their father, Michael Middleton, to sharing kisses with their grooms, once you see photos from both weddings side by side, you'll see what we mean.

Related
Kate and Pippa Middleton Prove That a Tiara Won't Come Between Their Sisterly Bond

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity BridesmaidsCelebrity FamiliesThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonWeddingCelebrity WeddingsKate Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Who Wore What
Stars Packed Their Best Outfits For the Cannes Film Festival
by Marina Liao
Will Kate Middleton Be the Princess of Wales?
The Royals
How the Duchess of Cambridge Could Take On One of Diana's Most Iconic Roles
by Annie Gabillet
Page Boy Posing at Pippa Middleton's Wedding 2017
Humor
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Before and After Weight Loss
The Horrible Reason This Bodybuilder's Competition Photos Were Deleted
by Perri Konecky
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Sexy Dresses at the Cannes Film Festival
Nostalgia
29 Looks That Will Make You Say, "Is It Hot in Here or Is It Just Cannes?"
by Brittney Stephens
Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
How Much Are Prince William and Duchess Kate Worth?
The Royals
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King
by Annie Gabillet
Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews May 2017
James Matthews
Pippa Middleton Is Married to James Matthews — Get the Details on Their Romantic Ceremony!
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
The Royals
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym
by Dominique Astorino
Carlson Young's Christian Siriano Wedding Dress
Carlson Young
This Bride’s Custom Christian Siriano Dress Was the Grand Finale to a Weekend of Pretty Gowns
by Marina Liao
Duchess Kate Alexander McQueen Dress at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds