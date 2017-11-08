 Skip Nav
The Duchess of Cambridge Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles on Wednesday as she attended the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. The famous royal, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, gave a glimpse of her growing belly as she wore a plum tunic dress and a poppy ahead of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Aside from mingling with guests, Kate also took to the stage to talk about the importance of children's mental health.

It certainly seems like the royal is feeling like her old self again. After missing Prince George's first day of school due to hyperemesis gravidarum, Kate revealed that she is feeling well enough now to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School. "As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," she said during the forum. "Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together." Hopefully, there will be even more sweet moments with Kate and her family as we approach the festive period.

