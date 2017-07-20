 Skip Nav
Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Can't Say No to a Cold Beer in Germany
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have rules for their behaviour in public, but even they can't say no to a cold beer every once in a while. During their tour of Germany on Thursday, the pair took a breather from their official duties to open a barrel of beer following a rowing race between the twinned towns of Cambridge and Heidelberg. The duo ditched their formal attire for the outing by donning casual clothes and trainers as they toasted with their huge mugs. While we love seeing their precious family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during this trip, we're also enjoying seeing them kick back and relax.

The Duchess of Cambridge Looks Totally at Ease While Drinking Guinness and Chatting With Soldiers

