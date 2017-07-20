Loving Glances, Sweet PDA, and Lots of Smiles: Kate and Will's Best Royal Tour Moments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently touring Poland and Germany with their children, and we couldn't be more excited to see the royal family out and about. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have rightfully stolen the spotlight with their hilarious facial expressions and sweet gestures, the couple has managed to nab a few cute moments of their own. Aside from sharing loving glances in between waves to the crowd, the duo have also snuck in some discrete PDA. After six years of marriage, these two still look like young lovebirds.