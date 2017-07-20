 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Loving Glances, Sweet PDA, and Lots of Smiles: Kate and Will's Best Royal Tour Moments
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
The Royals
All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Matching Outfits Have 1 Thing in Common
Celebrity Facts
We Finally Know Which One of Beyoncé's Twins Is the Oldest
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Loving Glances, Sweet PDA, and Lots of Smiles: Kate and Will's Best Royal Tour Moments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently touring Poland and Germany with their children, and we couldn't be more excited to see the royal family out and about. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have rightfully stolen the spotlight with their hilarious facial expressions and sweet gestures, the couple has managed to nab a few cute moments of their own. Aside from sharing loving glances in between waves to the crowd, the duo have also snuck in some discrete PDA. After six years of marriage, these two still look like young lovebirds.

Related
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity CouplesThe RoyalsPrince WilliamKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
by Monica Sisavat
Where Do William and Kate Go on Holiday?
The Royals
5 of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Holiday Spots
by Marcia Moody
Best Duchess of Cambridge Hairstyles
beauty hero
8 Duchess of Cambridge Hairstyles Perfect For All of Your Summer Affairs
by Alaina Demopoulos
Upper-Arm Exercise: Upright Row
Arm Exercises
Tighten Your Upper Arms With the Upright Row
by Michael De Medeiros
The British Royal Family Germany Tour Pictures 2017
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds