 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Facts
6 Women Michael Fassbender Dated Before Settling Down With Alicia Vikander

Is Kate Middleton's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?

Is the Duchess of Cambridge Having a Girl or Boy? Here's What We Know

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge formally announced that they're expecting their third child in September, and people immediately began speculating about whether the baby will be a girl or boy. Well, it seems we finally have an answer — sort of. According to Us Weekly, Will and Kate "are going to leave it to surprise this time."

Related
Everything We Know So Far About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Third Baby

While no official details have been released yet, a source told the publication that the couple is working with OB-GYN Alan Farthing, who delivered both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "He's postponed his retirement to do it," the insider said. A suite in the Lindo Wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital has also been reserved. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that Kate is set to give birth in April 2018, so we'll have to wait until then to find out!

Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamCelebrity PregnanciesKate Middleton
The Royals
BBC's Simon McCoy Wasn't Exactly Impressed by the Royal Baby News
by Morgane Le Caer
Pictures of British Royals With Athletes
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details
The Royals
The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton's Blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Blazer
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick
by Sarah Wasilak
Photos of Princess Eugenie
The Royals
Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds