Kate Moss Was "a Sexy Tiger" at Liv Tyler's 40th Birthday Celebrations
Kate Moss Was "a Sexy Tiger" at Liv Tyler's 40th Birthday Celebrations

Liv Tyler celebrated her 40th birthday this weekend surrounded by her best British pals. The American actress, who lives in London with her partner (and David Beckham's best friend) Dave Gardner and their family, celebrated the landmark birthday with a country party that included a bouncy castle, teepees, and bunting. Amongst the guests were Sadie Frost and her partner Darren Strowger, hairstylist James Brown (who is godfather to Liv's son Sailor Gene) and Kate Moss and her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck. Kate was her usual vivacious self, crawling after Liv in a video that described her as "a sexy tiger". Liv, meanwhile, was a boho princess in a swiss dot maxi dress, posing as she strolled through the fields with her children in her arms, looking decades younger than she is. Take a look at some of the photos the gang shared now, then take a look back at Liv's life in the spotlight.

Nikolai Von BismarckBritish CelebritiesCelebrity BirthdaysModelsLiv TylerKate Moss
