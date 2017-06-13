Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck Look as Loved Up as Ever in London

Kate Moss and her boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, took advantage of the sunny weather on Monday when they took a walk to a North London pub. Kate grinned as she looked at her love, who she's been dating since 2015. The couple allegedly split briefly at the end of last year, but now it seems they're reunited, and from these photos it looks like things are going well. They definitely make a perfect pair in their coordinating dark outfits and designer sunglasses. Take a look at more photos, then find out more about the young aristocrat who's wooed the supermodel style icon (including that weird rumour that he drinks blood).