Kate Moss is Pretty in Pink as She Cuddles Up to Her Ex

Kate Moss left her current boyfriend at home on Thursday to hang out with an ex at a party to launch Calvin Klein's new fragrance. Cuddling up to her co-host and former lover, photographer Mario Sorrenti, Kate grinned for photos and looked totally at ease in her pink silk dress. In celebration of the new fragrance, Sorrenti has released previously unseen footage and photos of Kate that he shot in the early '90s for Calvin Klein's Obsession fragrance. With the release of the new fragrance, Obsessed, the brand is tapping into '90s nostalgia, inviting us to take a look back at a teenage Kate posing on the beach in the British Virgin Islands. The shoot was intense back then (Kate said in an interview that it resulted in their breakup) and it's lost none of its appeal almost 25 years later. Take a look for yourself, and check out Kate posing with Mario and fellow model Winnie Harlow.