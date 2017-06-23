 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Moss is Pretty in Pink as She Cuddles Up to Her Ex
British Celebrities
Find Your Famous Neighbours on Our UK Map of the Stars
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Kate Moss is Pretty in Pink as She Cuddles Up to Her Ex

Kate Moss left her current boyfriend at home on Thursday to hang out with an ex at a party to launch Calvin Klein's new fragrance. Cuddling up to her co-host and former lover, photographer Mario Sorrenti, Kate grinned for photos and looked totally at ease in her pink silk dress. In celebration of the new fragrance, Sorrenti has released previously unseen footage and photos of Kate that he shot in the early '90s for Calvin Klein's Obsession fragrance. With the release of the new fragrance, Obsessed, the brand is tapping into '90s nostalgia, inviting us to take a look back at a teenage Kate posing on the beach in the British Virgin Islands. The shoot was intense back then (Kate said in an interview that it resulted in their breakup) and it's lost none of its appeal almost 25 years later. Take a look for yourself, and check out Kate posing with Mario and fellow model Winnie Harlow.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Winnie HarlowBritish CelebritiesModelsKate Moss
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck Look as Loved Up as Ever in London
by Gemma Cartwright
Hats and Fashion at Royal Ascot 2017
Summer Fashion
Hats Off to the Ladies of Royal Ascot For a Fashion-Filled Week
by Gemma Cartwright
Orange Is the New Black Cast Red Carpet Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
The Cast of OITNB Has Served Up Some Seriously Glamorous Moments
by Monica Sisavat
Emily Ratajkowski Topless Cannes Instagram 2017
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Posted the Start of Her Cannes Look on Instagram — Totally Naked
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Moss and Alexa Chung at the BoF 500 Gala Dinner
British Celebrities
Golden Girl Kate Moss Partied the Night Away With Her Fashion Pals
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds