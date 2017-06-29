The Reason That Actress in GLOW Reminds You of Kate Nash Is Because She's Kate Nash

If you've got to the seventh episode of Netflix's latest breakout hit, GLOW, then you'll likely find yourself hearing a very familiar voice. Rhonda, the bubbly, big-banged British member of the show's all-female wrestling group, comes up with a rap to hype up the crowd during the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling's first match with a live studio audience. "GLOW, GLOW, that's the name, women's wrestling is our game," she chants (sorry, "speak-sings") in the middle of the ring. "If we play rough, please don't blame us, our style is wild, and you know you can't tame us!" If Rhonda's voice gives you a major case of déjà-vu in that scene, might I ask if you're a fan of the 2007 song "Foundations"? Or "Merry Happy"? Because Rhonda is actually played by Kate Nash!

Since charming the music scene with her debut album in 2007, Made of Bricks (which went platinum . . . NBD), Nash has gone on to win a BRIT Award and release three more albums and a handful of EPs. Though the 29-year-old still tours the UK with her all-girl band, she's also been dipping her toes into the acting world more and more over the years. She's popped up in the films Greetings from Tim Buckley, Powder Room, and Syrup, and she also scored a role in the TV miniseries The Devil You Know. GLOW has yet to be renewed for a second season, but here's hoping that if it is, we get to see more of Nash's musical side.