 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Reason That Actress in GLOW Reminds You of Kate Nash Is Because She's Kate Nash
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?

Is Kate Nash in GLOW?

The Reason That Actress in GLOW Reminds You of Kate Nash Is Because She's Kate Nash

If you've got to the seventh episode of Netflix's latest breakout hit, GLOW, then you'll likely find yourself hearing a very familiar voice. Rhonda, the bubbly, big-banged British member of the show's all-female wrestling group, comes up with a rap to hype up the crowd during the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling's first match with a live studio audience. "GLOW, GLOW, that's the name, women's wrestling is our game," she chants (sorry, "speak-sings") in the middle of the ring. "If we play rough, please don't blame us, our style is wild, and you know you can't tame us!" If Rhonda's voice gives you a major case of déjà-vu in that scene, might I ask if you're a fan of the 2007 song "Foundations"? Or "Merry Happy"? Because Rhonda is actually played by Kate Nash!

Since charming the music scene with her debut album in 2007, Made of Bricks (which went platinum . . . NBD), Nash has gone on to win a BRIT Award and release three more albums and a handful of EPs. Though the 29-year-old still tours the UK with her all-girl band, she's also been dipping her toes into the acting world more and more over the years. She's popped up in the films Greetings from Tim Buckley, Powder Room, and Syrup, and she also scored a role in the TV miniseries The Devil You Know. GLOW has yet to be renewed for a second season, but here's hoping that if it is, we get to see more of Nash's musical side.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Glow TV ShowNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Diane Guerrero
13 Times OITNB's Maritza and Flaca Were the Best Friends Anybody Could Have
by Celia Fernandez
Orange Is the New Black True Story
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
by Annie Gabillet
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Finale Song
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black: Here's the Haunting Song That Plays in the Emotional Finale
by Quinn Keaney
Steve Carell on The Tonight Show June 2017
Late Night Highlights
Steve Carell Reveals His Wife's Reaction to His New Silver Fox Status
by Kelsie Gibson
Evita Patcey Delmundo Miss Universe Malaysia
Beauty Diversity
How 1 Woman Learned to Embrace Her Body Covered in Moles
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds