 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Titanic Jump-Started 1 of Hollywood's Most Iconic Friendships
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Friendship Makes Our Hearts Go On
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How Titanic Jump-Started 1 of Hollywood's Most Iconic Friendships

When it comes to long-lasting Hollywood friendships, few compare to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The world started obsessing over them when they costarred in Titanic in 1997, but their offscreen relationship has become just as iconic. Over the years, Kate and Leo have made our hearts turn to mush with their award show appearances and quotes about each other during their acceptance speeches. But their special bond goes much deeper than just the public eye. Leo even walked Kate down the aisle and gave her away at her wedding to Ned Rocknroll in 2013. As Titanic approaches its 20th anniversary in December, let's raise a glass to the duo's biggest milestones over the years.

Related
A Guide to Leonardo DiCaprio's Group of Dedicated Famous Friends

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsNostalgiaLeonardo DiCaprioKate Winslet
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
29 Looks That Will Make You Say, "Is It Hot in Here or Is It Just Cannes?"
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Beckinsale Dress at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Zuhair Murad
Kate Beckinsale Is Ready to Celebrate — Just Look at Her Dress
by Marina Liao
Miley Cyrus "I Kissed a Girl" Quotes May 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry Wrote "I Kissed a Girl" About Her, but Like . . .
by Brittney Stephens
Nostalgia
Yet Another Theory About Rose and Jack on That Door in Titanic Is Here to Mess You Up
by Quinn Keaney
Goldie Hawn in Harper's Bazaar June 2017
Nostalgia
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
by Brittney Stephens
Cannes Festival Fashion 2017
Who Wore What
Stars Packed Their Best Outfits For the Cannes Film Festival
by Marina Liao
What Did Princess Diana Do After Divorce From Prince Charles
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Throwback Moments
Oscars
These GIFs Prove That Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Still Only Have Eyes For Each Other
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Couples at the 2007 Met Gala
Nostalgia
14 Celebrity Power Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala Red Carpet 10 Years Ago
by Quinn Keaney
Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
by Caitlin Hacker
Blake Lively Yellow Oscar de la Renta Gown
Spring Fashion
Blake Lively Electrifies a Black-Tie Event in an All-Neon Outfit
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds