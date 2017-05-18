How Fantastic Beasts Inspired Katherine Waterston's Haircut in Alien: Covenant

Last week marked the release of Alien: Covenant! We've already told you how the film connects back to Prometheus and looks ahead to the original Alien film, but there's an entirely different connection we need to address, and it's a bit more magical. Yep, we're talking about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The obvious connection is Katherine Waterston, who appears in both films, but that's not all! As it turns out, there's another smaller connection we couldn't have predicted. It all boils down to a haircut.