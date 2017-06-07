Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, really do share a one-of-a-kind bond. While the Ocean's Eight actress has managed to keep the 11-year-old — whose father is Tom Cruise — mostly out of the spotlight, she has also posted a few precious snapshots of their adventures from time to time on social media. Whether they're catching a show in NYC, hanging out on set, or just playing dress-up at home, it's clear that these two share more than just looks.