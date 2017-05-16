 Skip Nav
Katy Perry Awkwardly Reminds Ellen That She and Russell Brand Got Divorced
Katy Perry on The Ellen DeGeneres Show May 2017

Katy Perry Awkwardly Reminds Ellen That She and Russell Brand Got Divorced

Ellen DeGeneres's show has always been full of cute moments between her and her roster of A-list guests, but lately there have been a few (hilariously) cringe-worthy ones in the mix. After an interesting exchange between Nicole Kidman and Giada De Laurentiis last week, Ellen invited Katy Perry onto the show to play a round of "Who'd You Rather?," only with the clever title of "Will You Perry Me?" instead. Katy cracked a joke about having to get married again, which prompted a very confused Ellen to say, "You weren't married!" The "Bon Appétit" singer awkwardly reminded her that yes, she was married to Russell Brand when she was 25 before he filed for divorce in 2011. "It's been a long time, honey," Katy joked. "No wrinkles, no lines!" What a time to be alive.

The Ellen DeGeneres ShowKaty PerryEllen DeGeneresRussell Brand
Latest Celebrity
