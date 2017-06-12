 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry Forms an Alliance With Joanne the Scammer to "Sabotage" Taylor Swift
Celebrity Friendships
8 Famous Friends Who Are Also In-Laws
Celebrity Couples
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's Sweetest Moments
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Officially Forgives Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Joanne the Scammer Instagram Photo June 2017

Katy Perry Forms an Alliance With Joanne the Scammer to "Sabotage" Taylor Swift

A post shared by Branden miller (@joannethescammer) on

Taylor Swift put all her music back on Spotify at the same time Katy Perry's Witness album dropped on Thursday night, and it looks like Katy Perry has finally responded — well, sort of. While Katy has yet to personally address Taylor's seemingly calculated move, it appears she's formed an alliance with none other than internet sensation Joanne the Scammer. Joanne, whose real name is Branden Miller, shared what initially appeared to be an innocent photo of the two hanging out on Saturday. In a now-edited caption, Joanne originally wrote, "Me and my rich white friend thinking of ways we can sabotage our frenemy Taylor.. Iconic." Joanne has since changed it to say, "Having brunch with one of my lady friends, talking about scamming men while listening to her brand new album witness. Iconic!" We can only imagine what Katy and Joanne, a self-professed "messy b*tch who lives for drama," talked about.

Join the conversation
Joanne The ScammerCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity FeudsCelebrity InstagramsTaylor SwiftKaty Perry
Join The Conversation
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry
by Quinn Keaney
Priyanka Chopra Talking Meghan Markle on Wendy Williams 2017
Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle
by Quinn Keaney
British Celebrities When They Were Children
British Celebrities
Your Favourite British Celebrities Were Even Cuter as Kids!
by Lucy Kenny
Blogger Transforms Into Taylor Swift
makeup transformation
This Blogger's Insane Taylor Swift Transformation Is Straight Out of Your Wildest Dreams
by Allie Merriam
Harry Styles Getting Asked About Taylor Swift Video May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Harry Styles Gets Flustered When Asked About Taylor Swift: "Help Me!"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds