 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Sing-Off Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed — Until Now
Bella Hadid
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Singing at SNL Afterparty 2017

This Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Sing-Off Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed — Until Now

Katy Perry performed her new single, "Swish Swish," during the season finale of Saturday Night Live this week, but the one moment you didn't see on TV was her epic sing-off with Leslie Jones at the show's wrap party. Thankfully, Leslie blessed us with a clip on Twitter on Sunday, writing, "Seriously we turned up last night at @nbcsnl wrap party. Me and @katyperry had to turn out the old man lmao!! Katy you are a QUEEN!!" Between the ladies belting out Bruno Mars's "That's What I Like" and their smooth dance moves, this is the pairing we never knew we needed — that is, until now.

Join the conversation
Trending TopicsCelebrity FriendshipsLeslie JonesCelebrity TwitterSaturday Night LiveKaty Perry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Just Waved to Those Designers Who Wouldn't Dress Her — in a Stunning Christian Siriano Look
by Samantha Sutton
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Celebrity Twitter
Kristen Stewart Might Be the 1 Person Who Actually Wants Trump to Tweet at Her
by Quinn Keaney
Leslie Jones at the 2016 Emmys
Award Season
Leslie Jones Was the Ultimate Fangirl at the Emmys
by Caitlin Hacker
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Katy Perry Makeup and Hair at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
Katy Perry Let Her Avant-Garde Down For This Year's Met Gala
by Lauren Levinson
Celebrities Tweeting About Leslie Jones's Website Hack
Leslie Jones
Celebrities Speak Up to Defend Leslie Jones After Her Website Hack
by Ryan Roschke
13 Reasons Why Cast on Twitter and Instagram
Ross Butler
Where to Follow the 13 Reasons Why Cast on Social Media
by Caitlin Hacker
Stranger Things Sketch on Saturday Night Live 2016
Stranger Things
SNL Takes on Racism With a Spot-on Stranger Things Sketch
by Caitlin Hacker
Jackie Kennedy's Cartier Watch Up For Auction
Jackie Kennedy
PSA: If We Pool Our Money, We Could Buy Jackie Kennedy's Cartier Watch — Who's In?
by Sarah Wasilak
Leslie Jones at Knicks Game January 2017
Leslie Jones
We Can All Relate to Leslie Jones's Facial Expressions at the Knicks Game
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds