Katy Perry's Manchester Performance Will Make You Cry and Smile at the Same Time
Katy Perry was one of the many stars who took the stage at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. Clad in an all white ensemble, the singer began her performance by asking the crowd to shout "I love you" before launching into an emotional rendition of "Part of Me." During her performance, audience members were shown crying as they sang along. Katy then changed up the energy with a powerful performance of her hit, "Roar." Watch Katy's performance above now.
Manchester AttackMusicKaty PerryTV
