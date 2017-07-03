Katy Perry Drops Colourful "Swish Swish" Lyric Video Starring Internet Sensation Gretchen

Regardless of whether or not Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" is really about archnemesis Taylor Swift, the song is catchy as hell. So catchy, in fact, that I kind of hate myself for how many times I've already listened to it today alone (bless you, Spotify private session). Perry dropped the colourful lyric video for the maybe-dis track on Monday and handed over the starring role to Brazilian GIF queen and former pop star Gretchen (née Maria Odete Brito de Miranda). Neither her extremely GIF-able facial expressions nor the dance moves from the FitDancers troupe disappoint, so check it out above before the official video drops (sometime soon, fingers crossed).