Katy Perry "Swish Swish" Performance on SNL Video 2017

Katy Perry's SNL Performance Will Have You Saying, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"

Days after dropping "Swish Swish," Katy Perry stopped by the season finale of Saturday Night Live and performed the track live for the first time ever. While Katy and her Beetlejuice-esque outfit would have been enough, she went all out for the performance with a wild catwalk, a fog machine, and a surprise appearance from Instagram star Russell Got Barzz. Check it out, and then watch Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks announce their presidential run.
