 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017

Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All

Katy Perry released the third single off her latest album, Witness, titled "Swish, Swish," earlier this week, and on Friday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show to set the record straight on whether or not the track is a shot at her nemesis, Taylor Swift. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, the singer explained the true meaning behind the lyrics after Jimmy asked if the song featuring Nicki Minaj song is "about anyone we know."

Related
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will

Following the song's release, Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose tweeted, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," clearing calling out Katy's recent singles "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm." Although Ruby said she had no bone to pick with Nicki, she also took aim at Katy's political passions and participation in Hillary Clinton's campaign. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer." Katy has yet to respond to Ruby's comments.
Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonViral VideosJimmy FallonMusicKaty Perry
Join The Conversation
Steve Irwin
Robert Irwin Takes After His Dad and Appears on The Tonight Show With a Few Wild Animals
by Caitlin Hacker
Jennifer Morrison Leaving Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
Jennifer Morrison Confirms She's Leaving Once Upon a Time: "It's Time to Move On"
by Kelsie Gibson
Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Fallon
Celebrity Friendships
A Very Smitten Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals How His Bromance With Ryan Reynolds Began
by Quinn Keaney
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Blade Runner 2049 Movie Trailer
Blade Runner 2049
The Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Way Grosser Than Anticipated
by Quinn Keaney
Alicia Keys Musical Impressions With Jimmy Fallon Video
Late Night Highlights
Alicia Keys's Musical Impression of Adele Will Leave You With Your Jaw on the Floor
by Monica Sisavat
Katherine Langford on The Tonight Show May 2017
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne Johnson Mascot Photobomb Video 2017
Late Night Highlights
The Rock Brings 1 of His Biggest Fans to Tears After Epic Photobomb Surprise
by Quinn Keaney
Jennifer Lopez "Dance Battle" Video on The Tonight Show 2017
Late Night Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Absolutely Crushes Jimmy Fallon in a Wacky Dance Battle
by Kelsie Gibson
Jimmy Fallon "Wonderful Christmastime" Music Video 2016
Christmas
Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, and More Stars Sing "Wonderful Christmastime" A Cappella
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds