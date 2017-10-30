Keira Knightley Makes an Incognito Appearance in Her Husband's Music Video

We love seeing stylish couple James Righton and Keira Knightley together, so we were very excited to discover that Keira makes an appearance in her husband's latest music video. Former Klaxons musician James, who now performs as Shock Machine, invited his wife to star alongside him in the video for "Let Her Love In".

In the video, Keira dances in the sunshine wearing a sequinned dress, but thanks to the pink wig and mask she's wearing, you'd be hard-pressed to recognise her. Luckily, we have confirmation from the man himself that this really is the Pride and Prejudice star. On his Facebook page, James explained how the low-budget, high-style video came about, saying, "When your label ask you for content while on holiday and all you have is an inflatable flamingo, a blue suit, a very patient spouse and zero budget this is what you come up with." The video was apparently filmed in the south of France, where the pair married in 2013.