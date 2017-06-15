 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
Amal Clooney
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 32  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe might well be one of the cutest celebrity couples Britain has to offer, but it's Keira Knightley and James Righton who snatch the title for most fashionable. The pair, who started dating in 2011, married in the South of France two years later and welcomed their baby girl, Edie, to the family in May 2015. Read on to see the duo's most adorable — and sartorial — moments together in the last six years.

Related
Look Back Over 2016's Most Loved-Up Moments With Your Favourite British Couples

Previous Next
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesJames RightonCelebrity CouplesKeira Knightley
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Facts
9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now
by Monica Sisavat
Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
by Monica Sisavat
Cool Jewellery Brands to Know
Necklaces
12 Jewellery Brands That Should Definitely Be on Your Radar
by Morgane Le Caer
Hot Brad Pitt Pictures 2017
Eye Candy
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
by Brittney Stephens
Map of Where British Celebrities Come From
British Celebrities
Find Your Famous Neighbours on Our UK Map of the Stars
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds