After 11 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like His Girlfriend

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are like two love-struck teenagers. On Sunday, the country singer celebrated their wedding anniversary with a mushy and adorable Instagram post. "Happy Anniversary Babygirl," he wrote alongside a series of selfies. "Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!" The two first got married in 2006 and have been giving each other heart eyes ever since. Aside from showing sweet PDA whenever they hit the red carpet together, they are also loving parents to daughters, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.