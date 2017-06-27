 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
After 11 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like His Girlfriend
Celebrities
From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star-Studded
Jack Pratt
33 Heartwarming and Hilarious Snaps of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's Little Boy
The Royals
11 Real-Life Princesses You Should Really Know About

Keith Urban Anniversary Message For Nicole Kidman 2017

After 11 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like His Girlfriend

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are like two love-struck teenagers. On Sunday, the country singer celebrated their wedding anniversary with a mushy and adorable Instagram post. "Happy Anniversary Babygirl," he wrote alongside a series of selfies. "Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!" The two first got married in 2006 and have been giving each other heart eyes ever since. Aside from showing sweet PDA whenever they hit the red carpet together, they are also loving parents to daughters, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

Join the conversation
Celebrity AnniversariesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesKeith UrbanNicole Kidman
Join The Conversation
Kelly Karbacz
Think You Could Pick OITNB's Kasey Sankey Out of a Lineup?
by Monica Sisavat
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How Did Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Meet?
Peter Hermann
You Have Law and Order to Thank For Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Beautiful Love Story
by Kelsie Gibson
Sofia Vergara Anniversary Message For Joe Manganiello 2016
Celebrity Anniversaries
Sofia Vergara Calls Joe Manganiello the "Love of Her Life" on Their Anniversary
by Kelsie Gibson
Ashton Kutcher Quote About First Kiss With Mila Kunis 2017
Celebrity Quotes
Ashton Kutcher on His First Kiss With Mila Kunis: "She Was Like My Little Sister"
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds