We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are
Keith Urban "Fighter" Dance Video

We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are

Keith Urban's spirited duet with Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter," is definitely energetic as far as country songs go. That being said, we never thought we'd see such intense and impassioned choreography result from it. At the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, six different groups danced to the song with choreography created by Nika Kljun.

Though we appreciated the stripped-down rendition Keith and Carrie performed at the most recent CMT Awards in Nashville, these bouncing-off-the-walls performances are too good. Watch the unexpected video above and jam out to other jaw-dropping dance videos set to music from Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars.

Dance VideosViral VideosKeith UrbanCarrie Underwood
