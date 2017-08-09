 Skip Nav
We Need to Know What Keith Urban Is Always Whispering in Nicole Kidman's Ear

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have a love that just won't quit (and we hope it never does). After more than 10 years of marriage, the couple still look like newlyweds whenever they hit the red carpet together. While they show all sorts of sweet PDA around the globe, the Aussie lovers have one signature move they always go back to: Keith whispering into Nicole's ear. Even with all the flashing cameras, these two only focus on each other. See all the times Keith and Nicole looked like they had a sweet little secret.

We Need to Know What Keith Urban Is Always Whispering in Nicole Kidman's Ear
