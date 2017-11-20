 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
The Royals
The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter

It was girls' night out for Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday. The singer, who opened the show alongside Pink with a beautiful rendition of "Everybody Hurts," hit the red carpet with her 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Savannah Blackstock, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. Before taking the stage, Kelly talked to E! News about how she manages being a mum and a singer. "I think it's any working mum, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best," she explained, jokingly adding, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."

Kelly also opened up about her upcoming stint on the next season of NBC's The Voice. "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them." Keep reading to see more photos of Kelly's night.

Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsKelly ClarksonRed Carpet
Award Season
Taylor Swift Made a Surprise AMAs Appearance to Honour Diana Ross
by Victoria Messina
Hair and Makeup at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
These Are the Hands-Down Hottest Beauty Looks of the 2017 American Music Awards
by Alaina Demopoulos
Demi Lovato American Music Awards Dress 2017
Award Season
Demi Lovato Came to the AMAs in a Dress You'll Fall Madly in Love With
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Reactions to Diana Ross's 2017 AMAs Performance
Award Season
6 Celebrity Reactions That Prove Diana Ross's AMAs Performance Was 1 Giant Party
by Monica Sisavat
Tracee Ellis Ross Wearing Diana Ross's Suit at AMAs 2017
Award Season
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mum and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds