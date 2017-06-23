Kelly Clarkson Helps a Couple Get Engaged, but Her Reaction After Is the Best

A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Kelly Clarkson is the latest celebrity to help a fan pull off a surprise engagement. During her concert at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, the singer played matchmaker as a man named Alex Malerba asked his longtime boyfriend to marry him. "Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES," he captioned the post. In true Kelly form, she couldn't contain herself as she excitedly gave the newly engaged couple warm hugs. Of course, the best part was when the two men revealed they had been dating for four years to which she hilariously exclaimed, "About damn time! I'm like, sh*t or get off the pot!"