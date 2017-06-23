 Skip Nav
Kelly Clarkson Helps a Couple Get Engaged, but Her Reaction After Is the Best
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days

Kelly Clarkson Helps a Couple Get Engaged June 2017

Kelly Clarkson Helps a Couple Get Engaged, but Her Reaction After Is the Best

A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on

Kelly Clarkson is the latest celebrity to help a fan pull off a surprise engagement. During her concert at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, the singer played matchmaker as a man named Alex Malerba asked his longtime boyfriend to marry him. "Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES," he captioned the post. In true Kelly form, she couldn't contain herself as she excitedly gave the newly engaged couple warm hugs. Of course, the best part was when the two men revealed they had been dating for four years to which she hilariously exclaimed, "About damn time! I'm like, sh*t or get off the pot!"

