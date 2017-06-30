 Skip Nav
4 Celebrities Speaking Out About Kendall and Kylie's Ill-Conceived T-Shirt Collection
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Chris Pine
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year
4 Celebrities Speaking Out About Kendall and Kylie's Ill-Conceived T-Shirt Collection

Kendall and Kylie Jenner found themselves in hot water this week after releasing a collection of "vintage" t-shirts featuring their photos and logos superimposed over the faces of musical icons like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, and Ozzy Osbourne and legendary bands like The Doors and Pink Floyd.

The shirts, which originally retailed for $125, were removed from the sisters' website and officially discontinued on Thursday after receiving backlash from not only the public — who once again accused the girls of cultural appropriation and copyright infringement — but those affiliated with the celebrities whose likenesses were used, including Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace.

Even though both girls issued apologies via social media, the controversy is just the latest in a growing line of ill-conceived business decisions by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters this year. Read on to see who has responded angrily to Kendall and Kylie's collection so far.

Kendall Jenner: "Sometimes I Feel Like People Just Want Me to Lose"

