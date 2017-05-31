Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again

Keri Russell was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA on Tuesday, and the actress was joined by her The Americans costar and longtime boyfriend, Matthew Rhys, as well as her former Felicity costar and ex-boyfriend, Scott Speedman. Keri oozed her signature laid-back cool in a striped off-the-shoulder peplum top and black wide-leg trousers and was all smiles as she shared a laugh with Scott and a sweet kiss with Matthew.

Keri and Scott played an onscreen couple on Felicity (the Felicity-Noel-Ben saga will always be one of the best TV love triangles) but also dated IRL from 2000 to 2001 and have remained close friends. Keri and Matthew went public with their romance in 2014 and welcomed a baby boy, Sam, in July 2016. Look through to see Keri and Scott's reunion, then check out more TV couples who were also real couples.