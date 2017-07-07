 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kesha Tackles Depression and Dr. Luke in "Praying," Her First Single in 4 Years
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband

Kesha "Praying" Music Video

Kesha Tackles Depression and Dr. Luke in "Praying," Her First Single in 4 Years

Kesha has gone four years without releasing a single thanks to her heartbreaking, uphill legal battle against record producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges emotionally and sexually abused her and manipulated her career. Now she's back with a new single, "Praying," which is a raspy, emotional rebirth for the singer. In an essay for Lenny, Kesha revealed the piano ballad is a way to tackle her demons, channelling her "feelings of severe hopelessness and depression" and "coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you." Ryan Lewis, Ben Abraham, and Andrew Joslyn collaborated with Kesha on writing "Praying," which is the debut single off of Rainbow, her first album since 2012's Warrior.

Join the conversation
Music NewsKeshaMusic VideosMusic
Join The Conversation
Music
40+ Songs Fit For a Sexy Summer Fling
by Brittney Stephens
Calvin Harris Talks About Taylor Swift Tweets June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Calvin Harris Regrets Going Off on Taylor Swift After Their Breakup: "I Snapped"
by Kelsie Gibson
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Selena Gomez "Bad Liar" Music Video
Music Videos
Someone Please Help Me Figure Out What's Happening in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Video
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds