Kesha Tackles Depression and Dr. Luke in "Praying," Her First Single in 4 Years

Kesha has gone four years without releasing a single thanks to her heartbreaking, uphill legal battle against record producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges emotionally and sexually abused her and manipulated her career. Now she's back with a new single, "Praying," which is a raspy, emotional rebirth for the singer. In an essay for Lenny, Kesha revealed the piano ballad is a way to tackle her demons, channelling her "feelings of severe hopelessness and depression" and "coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you." Ryan Lewis, Ben Abraham, and Andrew Joslyn collaborated with Kesha on writing "Praying," which is the debut single off of Rainbow, her first album since 2012's Warrior.