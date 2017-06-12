 Skip Nav
The President Made a Surprise Appearance at the Tonys — No, Not That One
Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards
Remember When Katy Perry Had a Blog?
27 Reasons You Should Date a British Man

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood at the 2017 Tony Awards

The President Made a Surprise Appearance at the Tonys — No, Not That One

Kevin Spacey couldn't host the Tony Awards without doing a House of Cards spoof. During the final award of the night, the actor made an appearance on stage as his famous character, Frank Underwood, as he handed Lin-Manuel Miranda the card for best musical. In addition to bringing Robin Wright (who plays Claire Underwood) along, he also made a hilarious joke about Bette Midler's long acceptance speech for best actress. Talk about worlds colliding! See his appearance at the 1:11 mark.

