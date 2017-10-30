Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay While Apologising to Anthony Rapp For Alleged Sexual Harassment

 Skip Nav
Actor Anthony Rapp, best known for his roles in films like Adventures in Babysitting and Rent, accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in an interview with Buzzfeed News over the weekend. Anthony revealed that in 1986, when he was just 14 years old, he attended a party at Kevin's home (who was 26 at the time) while they were both working on Broadway. After realising he was the only one left in the apartment at the end of the night, he says Kevin tried to make sexual advances toward him by picking him up, placing him on his bed, and climbing on top of him.

"I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Anthony said. "He sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk."

Shortly after Anthony's interview was released, Kevin responded on Twitter with a statement, saying he doesn't remember the night in question, but that he is "beyond horrified" to hear this story. He also addressed rumours that have surrounded his private life over the last few decades by coming out as gay.

Some people have since slammed the actor for using this occasion to come out as a way of deflecting from the real story.



Anthony, meanwhile, further explained his reasons for speaking out now on Twitter, saying he felt empowered following the women and men who have spoken up about sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood over recent weeks. He then directed people back to his original interview, stating that he'll make no further comment. He has not responded publicly to Kevin's apology.

Image Sources: Getty / Anthony Harvey and Getty / Steve Mack
Celebrity NewsKevin Spacey
