Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Cocaine Rumours With 1 Simple Yet Confusing Tweet
Kim Kardashian Cocaine Picture

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Cocaine Rumours With 1 Simple Yet Confusing Tweet

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about those "cocaine" rumours. On Monday night, Kim posted a Snapchat video of herself teasing her kids' clothing line with husband Kanye West, Kids Supply, and fans were quick to call out what appeared to be white powder on a counter behind the reality TV star. After one eagle-eyed Twitter user, wrote, "Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine . . durtayyyy," the conversation exploded on social media. As expected, the multiplying accusations did not sit well with the mother of two. "I do not play with rumours like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop," Kim replied.

Kim's response comes amid her brother Rob Kardashian's legal battle with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. While neither Kim nor any of the Kardashian family have yet to publicly address the drama, Chyna was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Rob.

Image Source: Snapchat user kimkardashian
Celebrity ScandalsCelebrity SnapchatCelebrity TwitterKim Kardashian
