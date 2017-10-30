 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to come up with an iconic theme for all of her Halloween costumes. The 34-year-old reality star and mum of North and Saint West revealed that she is paying homage to her favourite musical legends this year. On Friday night, Kim and her friend Jonathan Cheban pulled off a spot-on pair costume of Sonny Bono and Cher, which even earned her a compliment from the "Believe" singer herself. Mrs. West also dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson at the 1991 Oscars with her sister Kourtney and paid tribute to the late R&B singer Aaliyah as well. Scroll through and try to keep up with all of Kim's epic Halloween costumes ahead.

Madonna and Michael Jackson
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenKim Kardashian
