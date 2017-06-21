 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Hired a Surrogate For Third Child
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling
Celebrity Facts
Gal Gadot Credits This For Helping Her Break Into the Acting World

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Hired a Surrogate For Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expanding their family again! The couple, who are already parents to North and Saint, have hired a surrogate, People confirms. Kim has been very open and honest about wanting another kid, but because she has placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth, there are high-risks that come along with another pregnancy. After her horrific robbery in Paris last year though, her desire to have more children has only grown. "If for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn't here," she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Image Source: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsKim KardashianCelebrity PregnanciesKanye West
Join The Conversation
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kim Kardashian Talks About Robbery on Ellen 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Kim Kardashian Says Her Paris Robbery Was Meant to Happen to Her
by Caitlin Hacker
Beyonce's Twins Being Treated For Jaundice
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins Reportedly Being Held in Hospital to Treat "Minor Issue"
by Quinn Keaney
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds