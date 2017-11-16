Kim Kardashian Drinks a Disgusting Sardine Smoothie to Avoid Discussing Her Pregnant Sisters

Kim Kardashian followed in her sister Khloe's footsteps when she joined James Corden for a round of his game "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Wednesday. Sitting down in front of James's smorgasbord of disgusting delights, she gave as good as it gets when it came to asking probing questions. Kim had no problem listing her family members from best-dressed to worst (sorry, Khloe) and even dished on Kanye's bad habits at home. But when it came to discussing her sisters' pregnancies, Kim took one for the team, tucking into a sardine smoothie rather than betraying Khloe and Kylie. James also showed solidarity for his own sisters; on being asked to choose a favourite, there was really only one thing he could do. Be warned, you'll need a strong stomach for this one!