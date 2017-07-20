 Skip Nav
The Red Band Trailer For Kingsman: The Golden Circle Takes the Action to America
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
Where Every Major Game of Thrones Character Is From in Real Life
9 Stars You Had No Idea Were Fans of Game of Thrones
The Red Band Trailer For Kingsman: The Golden Circle Takes the Action to America

If you didn't end up seeing 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, you need to get your hands on a copy, because you've been robbed. Taron Egerton broke out as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, a kid from the wrong side of the tracks who gets inducted into a secret organisation of British spies. A sequel is on the way, and there are several things we already know. The big news is that Channing Tatum is in a major role! The new trailer also shows the Kingsman headquarters being destroyed, only for Unwin to discover an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman. Take a look to see the trailers and everything else we know about Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Kingsman The Golden CircleTaron EgertonMoviesChanning TatumColin Firth
