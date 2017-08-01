 Skip Nav
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life

Game of Thrones fans are understandably freaking out about Jon Snow finally meeting Daenerys Targaryen on the show, but honestly, it's just as fun to see Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke hanging out together in real life. The pair has been photographed together at several events over the past few years — along with Kit's girlfriend, former castmate Rose Leslie. Meanwhile, if the latest episode is any indication, it looks like Kit and Emilia's offscreen friendship will translate to great onscreen chemistry. Check out some of their cutest moments together, then see more pictures of the Game of Thrones cast out of costume and peek at some of Kit's sexiest snaps ever.

Kit HaringtonGame Of ThronesEmilia Clarke
