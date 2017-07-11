Jimmy Kimmel Imagines a World Where Kit Harington Plays Dany on Game of Thrones

By this point, we're all aware of how perfect Kit Harington is as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, but what if he'd gone on to play a different character on the fantasy drama instead? Jimmy Kimmel decided to imagine that alternate reality during his show on Monday night, where he unearthed "the exclusive never-before-seen Kit Harington screen tests." The 30-year-old British star, armed with an impressive wig collection, gives Cersei, Arya, and Daenerys a try, as well as Ygritte (we can only imagine what Rose Leslie, who played the Wildling and is also Harington's IRL girlfriend, thought of it). Let's just say we're happy he ended up with the role he did.