British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
The Lion King
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining The Lion King Reboot Cast
British Celebrities
Prince William Got "Really Important" Parenting Advice at the Pride of Britain Awards
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Moments That Will Make Your Heart Go Wild(ling)

From onscreen lovers to real-life couple, former Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have one adorable love story. Sparks first started flying between the pair when they met in 2012, and Kit proposed to Rose in September. They've shared more than a few sweet moments in the spotlight over the years, including their unforgettable scenes as Jon Snow and Ygritte, plus the truly iconic interactions that came when Kit serenaded Rose with a performance of "Wild Thing" — er, "Wildling" — for Red Nose Day back in 2015. Check out some of the all-time cutest GIFs of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, then relive their romance in pictures.

First and foremost, let's relive Kit's incredible "Wildling" performance.
And Rose's amazing reactions.
Kit really went for it.
But most importantly, there was this wink.
And this wink.
All together now.
And then, of course, there are the MANY memorable Game of Thrones moments . . .
That smirk!
No, but seriously, that smirk.
And everything about the cave scene . . .
BUT MOSTLY THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER.
Plus this kiss.
And this close-up.
Ygritte sums it up pretty well.
Just look at these two!
Their chemistry is just . . .
. . . Off. The. Charts.
Kit and Rose are adorable.
And he says the most insanely cute things about her.
*Swoon*
