Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Moments That Will Make Your Heart Go Wild(ling)

From onscreen lovers to real-life couple, former Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have one adorable love story. Sparks first started flying between the pair when they met in 2012, and Kit proposed to Rose in September. They've shared more than a few sweet moments in the spotlight over the years, including their unforgettable scenes as Jon Snow and Ygritte, plus the truly iconic interactions that came when Kit serenaded Rose with a performance of "Wild Thing" — er, "Wildling" — for Red Nose Day back in 2015. Check out some of the all-time cutest GIFs of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, then relive their romance in pictures.