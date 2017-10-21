Kit Harington Reveals Why the Final Script For Game of Thrones Made Him Cry

We're all sad that Game of Thrones is coming to an end soon, but it seems we aren't the only ones. During an appearance on The One Show on Friday, Kit Harington revealed that he cried after reading the season eight script last week. "We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now," Kit said, referencing Ygritte's famous "You know nothing, Jon Snow" line. "I cried at the end." A date hasn't been officially set for the premiere of season eight, but production has already begun.