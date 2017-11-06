 Skip Nav
Kris Jenner Gets Pranked by Ellen DeGeneres in a 99 Cent Store, and Her Antics Will Have You Screaming

Kris Jenner took part in one of Ellen DeGeneres's hilarious hidden camera pranks this week, making a stop at a 99 Cents Only store in Burbank, CA. While wearing an earpiece that allowed Ellen to tell her what to say, Kris was put through the ringer — and so was the unsuspecting store cashier. At one point, Ellen tells the Kardashian matriach to tell the employee, "Mummy's broke, but you know what? Too blessed to be stressed" before she starts laughing maniacally. Watch the full video to see all the hilarity, then check out Kim Kardashian's equally funny interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Join the conversation
Viral VideosKris JennerThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowEllen DeGeneres
