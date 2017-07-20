 Skip Nav
He May Not Be the New Doctor, but Kris Marshall May Still Be Headed For the TARDIS
Kris Marshall Doctor Who Companion July 2017

He May Not Be the New Doctor, but Kris Marshall May Still Be Headed For the TARDIS

Now we've moved on from the fact that a woman playing the Doctor isn't a big deal (as per the BBC's response), we can happily make predictions as to who we think the new Doctor Who companion will be. After much early speculation that Kris Marshall was in the running for the role of the 13th Doctor (after he left Death in Paradise at just the right time), the honour eventually went to Jodie Whittaker. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for Marshall in the TARDIS.

Whilst no final decision on the casting of an assistant has been made by the BBC, rumours are now spreading that Marshall will be the one travelling through time and space with the first female Doctor.

Unlike the controversial casting of Whittaker, a male companion is nothing new. From Harry Sullivan to Captain Jack Harkness, Doctor Who has had plenty of male companions over the years. Should Marshall get cast as the first companion to the 13th Doctor, we're interested to see how the writers craft their relationship and whether he is the only companion or one of a larger group (the most recent series had two companions, Bill and Nardole). One thing's for sure, we doubt romance is in the cards. That would be far too predictable, and it seems like that's one thing the new showrunner Chris Chibnall is aiming to avoid!

Keep your eyes and ears open for the official announcement from the BBC. If Kris Marshall does end up taking the role, we look forward to seeing what he does it with it. We're thinking slightly unorganised and uptight geography teacher with a desire to travel? Or maybe he'll throw back to his Love Actually days as a lovable buffoon?

Image Source: Getty / Venturelli
Jodie WhittakerTV NewsBritish CelebritiesTV ShowDoctor WhoTV
