 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween
Christian Carino
Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!
The Royals
All the Exciting Things We Can Expect After Harry and Meghan Announce Their Engagement

Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl Singing Frozen Mashup Video

Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl's Frozen and Metallica Mashup Is So Bizarre and SO Catchy

Somewhere out there, Dave Grohl is receiving a #1 Dad mug from his daughters thanks to Kristen Bell. The pair took over Jimmy Kimmel Live's studio on Halloween, where they performed a bizarre (and amazing) mashup of Bell's Frozen hit "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" to appease little Violet, Harper, and Fifi Grohl. What really takes their performance up a notch, though, is the fact Bell and Grohl are dressed in elaborate Tom Selleck and David Letterman costumes (fluffy chest hair and Santa beard included).

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsFrozenJimmy Kimmel LiveMetallicaMusicKristen Bell
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds