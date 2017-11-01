Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl's Frozen and Metallica Mashup Is So Bizarre and SO Catchy

Somewhere out there, Dave Grohl is receiving a #1 Dad mug from his daughters thanks to Kristen Bell. The pair took over Jimmy Kimmel Live's studio on Halloween, where they performed a bizarre (and amazing) mashup of Bell's Frozen hit "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" to appease little Violet, Harper, and Fifi Grohl. What really takes their performance up a notch, though, is the fact Bell and Grohl are dressed in elaborate Tom Selleck and David Letterman costumes (fluffy chest hair and Santa beard included).