There Is No "Shame!" in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Game of Thrones Music Video
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Game of Thrones Video 2017

There Is No "Shame!" in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Game of Thrones Music Video

One of the many reasons we love Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard so much is for their intense obsession with Game of Thrones. The couple has never been shy about showing off their love for the Seven Kingdoms, and since the season seven premiere of the hit show is on Sunday, they just took things to a whole new level (like, as high as The Wall kind of level). The two made their very own music video, set to the Game of Thrones dramatic theme song and in front of the show's opening credits. Kristen and Dax play instruments while dressed up as various characters, ending with an intense makeout session between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. "Words cannot express our horniness for the Game of Thrones premiere. Hopefully this video will," they wrote. Indeed it did.

Game Of ThronesHumorDax ShepardKristen Bell
Latest Celebrity
