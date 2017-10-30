 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Halloween Costumes for Women
Lauren Conrad's DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kristen Bell Halloween Costume 2017

Kristen Bell, Mother of the Year, Takes One For the Team and Dresses Up as Frozen's Elsa

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Celebrities are known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to their Halloween costumes, but this year, it seems Kristen Bell had no choice but to take one for the team and dress up as Elsa from her 2013 film Frozen. On Sunday evening, Kristen posted an Instagram photo of herself looking less than thrilled in her princess costume. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween . . . you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," she captioned the snap. To make matters even more hilarious, Elsa isn't even the character Kristen voiced in the film. Elsa is portrayed by Idina Menzel, while Kristen voiced her red-headed sister, Anna.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenKristen Bell
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds