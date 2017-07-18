 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
I Can't Stop Watching This Bizarre and Beautiful Music Video Kristen Bell Made About Coral
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
Celebrity Facts
11 Lucky Men Who Have Been Linked to Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour

Kristen Bell's "Tell Me How Long" Music Video

I Can't Stop Watching This Bizarre and Beautiful Music Video Kristen Bell Made About Coral

If you had asked me if Kristen Bell likes coral yesterday, I probably would've responded, "Does anyone not like coral?" Well, anyway, today we have a definite answer: she's really, really passionate about coral. The Frozen actress and Game of Thrones superfan lent her beautiful voice to Netflix for the theme song of its nature documentary Chasing Coral. The song, "Tell Me How Long," is by far the catchiest song about coral that I've ever heard and features lyrics written by Dan Romer and Teddy Geiger (any Love Monkey fans in the house? No?).

The documentary uses time-lapse cameras to record the bleaching currently plaguing coral reefs around the world, which struck a chord with Bell. "I was moved and inspired by Chasing Coral and its message of hope for our planet's future," she said in a press release from Netflix. "I feel a responsibility to care for the Earth in whatever way I can and I was honoured to lend my voice to the original song. As we strive to make a better world for our children, I hope this film will ignite real action in advancing climate solutions in our global communities."

Join the conversation
Music VideosMusicKristen Bell
Join The Conversation
Music Videos
Katy Perry Drops Colourful "Swish Swish" Lyric Video Starring Internet Sensation Gretchen
by Quinn Keaney
The XX "I Dare You" Music Video
Millie Bobby Brown
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Star in The XX's Dreamy "I Dare You" Video
by Quinn Keaney
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
JAY-Z and Kanye West Feud Details
Celebrity Friendships
What Went Wrong? A Timeline of Kanye West and JAY-Z's Drama
by Monica Sisavat
Shawn Mendes Cover of Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill"
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Somehow Makes Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" Sound Even More Beautiful
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds